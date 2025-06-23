Former Packers CB on Reunion: “Don’t Think That Will Happen”

Reunions between players and teams after years a part aren't too rare in the NFL, but it takes two to tango.

That is the case with veteran free agent Cornerback Rasul Douglas and the Green Bay Packers.

Douglas jumpstarted his NFL career prospects with an amazing season back in 2021 in Green Bay and was ultimately traded to the Bills in the middle of the 2023 season.

Douglas is now a free agent, and with the Packers recent release of Jaire Alexander, has been linked back with his former team.

What are the chances of a reunion? Here's a quote from the veteran himself:

Asked by a Packers fan on social media whether he'll sign with Green Bay after the departure of cornerback Jaire Alexander, Douglas indicated that the Packers have shown no interest. "Don’t think that will happen buddy," Douglas wrote.

That's not great news for Packer fans that were hopeful. But, it does take an interested team and player to make a deal. Things may change, especially as the Packers gear up for training camp in the coming weeks.

As of now, the Packers have a deep CB room, but one that features a lot of youngsters looking for an opportunity to prove themselves.

Douglas has 19 career interceptions in 8 professional seasons with the Eagles, Panthers, Packers, and Bills.

