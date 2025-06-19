Meet the Packers Current CBs Following Alexander’s Departure

The Green Bay Packers had a very solid cornerback room on paper when Jaire Alexander was on the roster and healthy, but that has changed.

While it still is far from a glaring weakness, there are a lot of new names for Packer fans to get to know ahead of the 2025 season.

Here's a look at the notable cornerbacks (nickelbacks included) currently on the roster following Jaire Alexander's release and subsequent signing with the Ravens.

Chicago Bears v Green Bay Packers Getty Images loading...

Keisean Nixon - Age 28 - Signed as a FA 3/2022 - South Carolina - 34 Career Starts

Minnesota Vikings v Las Vegas Raiders Getty Images loading...

Nate Hobbs - Age 26 - Signed as a FA 3/2025 - Illinois - 38 Career Starts

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Green Bay Packers v Dallas Cowboys Getty Images loading...

Carrington Valentine - Age 23 - 7th Rd Pick in 2023 - Kentucky - 19 Career Starts

Green Bay Packers v Los Angeles Rams Getty Images loading...

Javon Bullard - Age 22 - 2nd Rd Pick in 2024 - Georgia - 11 Career Starts

Green Bay Packers Rookie Minicamp Getty Images loading...

Kalen King - Age 22 - UDFA Signed by GB in 2024 - Penn State - 0 Career Starts

Tulane v Florida - Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl Getty Images - Robinson #6 loading...

Micah Robinson - Age 23 - 7th Rd Pick in 2025 - Tulane - 0 Career Starts

Tennessee v Pittsburgh Getty Images loading...

Kamal Hadden - Age 24 - Signed as a FA 8/2024 - Tennessee - 0 Career Starts

Here's an even deeper look at the Packers current depth chart, which includes another notable player, undrafted rookie Johnathan Baldwin.

The Green Bay Packers open up the preseason by hosting the Jets on Saturday, August 9th. The Packers open the regular season at home against the Lions on Sunday, September 7th at 3:25. Listen to Green Bay Packers football all season long on ESPN 102.3 AM 1000 KSOO!

