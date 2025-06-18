Former Packers All-Pro Alexander Signs with Baltimore Ravens

That didn't take long. Following the Green Bay Packers release of former All-Pro Cornerback Jaire Alexander, many figured he would be a hot commodity.

After seemingly weighing options over the last week, the former Louisville Cardinal officially found a new home on Wednesday afternoon.

Per ProFootballTalk, Alexander reportedly will sign with the Baltimore Ravens:

After Jackson told reporters he’d like the Ravens to add Jaire Alexander on Tuesday, Baltimore announced the club has signed the cornerback to a one-year deal on Wednesday. Via Adam Schefter of ESPN, Alexander is set to earn $4 million with another $2 million available in incentives. Alexander, 28, is a two-time Pro Bowler and two-time second-team All-Pro. But he’s been limited to just 14 games over the last two seasons due to injury.

It's an absolute bargain with high upside for the Ravens. When healthy, Alexander is without a doubt still an elite corner. The issue as noted above is that he hasn't been healthy much at all lately.

Baltimore is a great landing spot for Alexander, and the one-year deal also provides him a massive opportunity to maximize his value this year as he is set to test free agency as soon as 2026.

Alexander has just 12 career interceptions but has been regarded as one of the premier shut-down corners in the NFL after coming into his own in the back half of his rookie season back in 2018.

