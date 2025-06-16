Significant Update Shared in Minnesota WR Addison’s DUI Case
Last offseason, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison was arrested and charged with DUI, and now we have a significant update on the matter.
In July of 2024, he was reportedly found asleep behind the wheel, and his case is nearing trial.
There was a big update to kick off the week, as we now have a date for said trial.
Here's the update from ProFootballTalk:
Via Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com, a jury trial will commence on July 15, in a California court.
Baseline punishment for first offense DUI is a three-game suspension.
The NFL’s procedure becomes activated by resolution of the criminal case. Either a conviction or an admission within the context of, for example, entering a diversion program, accepting deferred adjudication, or pleading no contest triggers a suspension.
At this point, it is simply a wait-and-see scenario regarding the legal situation and pending discipline from the league.
Addison is gearing up for his third NFL season and has been a playmaking threat throughout his career for the Vikings. In two seasons, he has 1,786 yards and 19 touchdowns.
Source: Pro Football Talk - NBC Sports
