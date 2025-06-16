Significant Update Shared in Minnesota WR Addison&#8217;s DUI Case

Significant Update Shared in Minnesota WR Addison’s DUI Case

Getty Images

Last offseason, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison was arrested and charged with DUI, and now we have a significant update on the matter.

In July of 2024, he was reportedly found asleep behind the wheel, and his case is nearing trial.

There was a big update to kick off the week, as we now have a date for said trial.

KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls logo
Get our free mobile app

Here's the update from ProFootballTalk:

Via Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com, a jury trial will commence on July 15, in a California court.

 

Baseline punishment for first offense DUI is a three-game suspension.

 

The NFL’s procedure becomes activated by resolution of the criminal case. Either a conviction or an admission within the context of, for example, entering a diversion program, accepting deferred adjudication, or pleading no contest triggers a suspension.

At this point, it is simply a wait-and-see scenario regarding the legal situation and pending discipline from the league.

READ MORE: Jordan Love Nearing Top 5 in Packers Passing History (Already)

Addison is gearing up for his third NFL season and has been a playmaking threat throughout his career for the Vikings. In two seasons, he has 1,786 yards and 19 touchdowns.

Source: Pro Football Talk - NBC Sports

The Minnesota Vikings 2025 NFL Draft Class and Notable UDFAs

Gallery Credit: Bert Remien

The 12 Best Single-Game Receiving Performances in Vikings History

Gallery Credit: Bert Remien

Filed Under: Court, jordan addison, Wide Receiver
Categories: Articles, Newsletter, Overtime, Sports, Sports News

More From KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls