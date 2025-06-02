South Dakota State Alum Janke Waived by Green Bay Packers

Jadon Janke officially signed with the Green Bay Packers in mid-May, and it appears that his time with the team has come to an end.

According to ProFootballTalk, Janke was waived by the team on Monday:

Green Bay announced on Monday that the club has waived Jadon Janke with an injury designation.

Get our free mobile app

Janke had signed with the Packers in May. After playing his college ball at South Dakota State, Janke went undrafted in 2024.

Packers.com also confirmed the news.

Janke starred alongside his twin brother Jaxon at South Dakota State from 2018-2023. The Madison, South Dakota native finished his collegiate career with 2,800 receiving yards and 30 touchdowns.

Sources: Pro Football Talk - NBC Sports and Packers.com