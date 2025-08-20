As we know in NFL trade circles, it takes two to tango. It appears that the Minnesota Vikings have already begun dancing ahead of the season.

According to multiple reports this week, the team is eyeing a trade for a veteran wide receiver. Recent injuries paired with Jordan Addison's 3-game suspension may force the team's hand.

There are many different options out there, including some free agents that move the needle. Who could the team acquire in the coming days?

First, the initial report:

Then, more bad news broke today from Vikings camp, seemingly solidifying their plans to add to the roster:

Lastly, here's a look at some free agent options, as well as some players that might be available via trade in the coming days:

Free Agents - Amari Cooper, Gabe Davis, Nelson Agholor, Tyler Boyd, Brandon Powell, Jamison Crowder, Allen Robinson, Lil'Jordan Humphrey

Trade Targets - Adam Thielen (CAR), Skyy Moore (KC), Javon Baker (NE), Kayshon Boutte (NE), Allen Lazard (NYJ), Jalen Tolbert (DAL)

We'll just have to wait and see, but one would say its likely at this stage that Minnesota adds to the position either via free agency or by trade in the coming days ahead of next week's cutdown day.

The Minnesota Vikings conclude the preseason on Friday night against the Titans, and will open the regular season on Monday, September 8th in Chicago against the Bears.

Sources: Tom Pelissero Twitter, DustBaker Twitter - Trade Targets and Will Ragatz Twitter