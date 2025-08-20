Barryn Sorrell may very well be another impactful mid-round rookie drafted by Packers GM Brian Gutekunst.

The Texas alum figures to be very much in the plans this season on the Green Bay defensive line but has been sidelined by a recent injury.

On Tuesday, the Packers released an update on his status for the rest of camp and moving forward.

Per Rob Demovsky of ESPN:

That's great news for a young player that figures to be in the mix for quality snaps on the defensive side of the football, as well as on special teams.

Sorrell was one of many big stories from the draft this year, as he happened to be in attendance on day three when the Packers came calling:

Sorrell was a standout at Texas over the past four seasons and had career highs in both tackles for loss (11) and sacks (6) last season.

The Packers host the Seahawks on Saturday at 3:00 in their preseason finale and open the 2025 regular season against Detroit at home on Sunday, September 7th.

Sources: Tanner Phifer YouTube and Rob Demovsky Twitter

