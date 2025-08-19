The Brandon Valley Lynx are a hungry program following a near-title winning campaign in 2024 and are in the top spot in the 2025 preseason South Dakota High School football poll.

The Lynx enter off of an 11-1 finish to last season and fell to Sioux Falls Lincoln in the state title game.

The Patriots are right back on the Lynx' heels to start the season, as they come in at #2 in the preseason rankings.

Get our free mobile app

Here's the full rankings that released on Monday:

Class 11AAA

T-1. Brandon Valley (8) 67

T-1. Lincoln (7) 67

3. Harrisburg 42

4. Jefferson 37

5. O’Gorman (1) 23

Receiving votes: Washington 4.

Class 11AA

1. Pierre (15) 79

2. Yankton 48

3. Brookings 44

4. Tea Area (1) 25

5. Watertown 24

Receiving votes: Spearfish 18, Aberdeen Central 2.

READ MORE: Sioux Falls Little League Falls 13-1 in Game 2, To Play Tuesday

Class 11A

1. SF Christian (14) 78

2. Lennox (1) 56

3. Dell Rapids (1) 54

4. West Central 31

5. Madison 7

Receiving votes: Rapid City Christian 6, Dakota Valley 5, Canton 3

Class 11B

1. Winner (14) 75

2. Sioux Valley (2) 55

3. Elk Point-Jefferson 54

4. St. Thomas More 33

5. Wagner 8

Receiving votes: Hot Springs 5, Clark/Willow Lake 4, Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 2, Mobridge-Pollock 2, Mount Vernon/Plankinton 1, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 1.

Class 9AA

1. Elkton-Lake Benton (5) 66

2. Hamlin (6) 55

3. Parkston (3) 39

4. Viborg-Hurley (2) 35

5. Freeman/Marion/Freeman Academy 32

Receiving votes: Hill City 4, Hanson 4, Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian 3, Bennett County 1, Leola/Frederick Area 1.

Class 9A

1. Howard (7) 69

2. Wall (7) 68

3. Wolsey-Wessington (2) 43

4. Warner 36

5. Harding County/Bison 15

Receiving votes: Philip 8, Centerville 1.

Class 9B

1. Sully Buttes (11) 67

2. Avon (2) 57

3. Faulkton Area (1) 48

4. Dell Rapids St. Mary (2) 43

5. Canistota 15

Receiving votes: Corsica-Stickney 5, Kadoka Area 2, Herreid/Selby Area 1, Arlington 1, Hitchcock-Tulare 1.

The season begins for most classes this weekend, and all classes of South Dakota high school football will be officially underway on the weekend of Friday, August 29th.

The Top 10 Teams in College Football National Title Odds Gallery Credit: Bert Remien