Sioux Falls Little League Falls 13-1 in Game 2, To Play Tuesday
The Sioux Falls Little League squad hung in with Fairfield, Connecticut last night through the majority of the contest, but things got away from them late.
In a 13-1 final, Sioux Falls fell to 1-1 in the tournament and is now geared up for an elimination game on Tuesday night.
Sioux Falls will take on Bonney Lake, Washington at 6:00 on ESPN.
Bonney Lake is coming off of a win on Sunday in a first elimination game and holds a 1-1 mark in the tournament as well.
The winner of tonight's game will be right back in action on Wednesday night, a 6:00 start time on ESPN.
Source: LittleLeague.org
