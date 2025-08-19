The Sioux Falls Little League squad hung in with Fairfield, Connecticut last night through the majority of the contest, but things got away from them late.

In a 13-1 final, Sioux Falls fell to 1-1 in the tournament and is now geared up for an elimination game on Tuesday night.

Sioux Falls will take on Bonney Lake, Washington at 6:00 on ESPN.

Bonney Lake is coming off of a win on Sunday in a first elimination game and holds a 1-1 mark in the tournament as well.

The winner of tonight's game will be right back in action on Wednesday night, a 6:00 start time on ESPN.

Source: LittleLeague.org