It was quite the night in Williamsport for starting pitcher Maxen Snoozy and the Sioux Falls Little League squad.

Playing in their second consecutive World Series, Sioux Falls entered off a dominant 6-0 win over Fargo to claim the Midwest regional.

Uwchlan Township, Pennsylvania, was the opponent on Thursday, and Sioux Falls came out swinging.

Sioux Falls would take a 2-0 lead early on, and never surrendered from there.

From then on, it was the Maxen Snoozy show, as the young pitcher finished with 11 strikeouts and allowed just 1 hit in the game.

Here's the final out:

With the win, the Sioux Falls Little League team has the weekend off, and will next play on Monday Night against the winner of Friday's game between the Metro and West region. Sioux Falls' next game will be on Monday Night, a 6:00 start time, and will be televised on ESPN.

Congrats to the Sioux Falls Little League team and staff on a tremendous start to the 2025 College World Series!

Sources: LittleLeague.org - Schedule and Little League on Twitter

