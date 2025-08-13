Justin Jefferson has been dealing with a soft-tissue hamstring issue over the past few weeks, and we received some clarity on the issue this week.

Vikings Head Coach Kevin O'Connell provided an update on the star receiver's status this week.

Per ProFootballTalk:

Head coach Kevin O’Connell told reporters at a Wednesday press conference that Jefferson will remain out of action through this week’s preseason game against the Patriots before being re-evaluated by medical personnel next week. O’Connell said that Jefferson is progressing, so a clean bill of health would open the door for the wideout to get on the field. Jefferson’s injury cropped up in July, so it has been multiple weeks on the sideline for the All-Pro.

It's good news for Minnesota, as they anxiously await the return of their star player.

The team will surely be in need of his services early on this season with the recent three-game suspension of Jordan Addison. In addition, the team lost veteran wide receiver Rondale Moore for the season this week with a knee injury.

The Vikings are in action on Saturday at home against the New England Patriots in Week 2 of the preseason, and open the regular season on Monday Night Football against the rival Chicago Bears on Monday, September 8th.

