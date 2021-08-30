Donate to Help SD Little League Team Cover Costs of World Series

The Sioux Falls Little League team representing South Dakota in the 2021 Little League World Series fell a bit short of winning a title but left us with so many memories for a lifetime.

Led by pitching and hitting sensation Gavin Weir, South Dakota made it all the way to the Tom Seaver final before their first loss to Ohio.

They would end up falling to Hawaii in the Consolation Final 5-0, but for weeks they were the talk of Sioux Falls and the entire state.

Governor Kristi Noem, Senator John Thune, NFL legend Adam Vinatieri, and so many others sent out social media messages to the team and we're all invested in the success of this amazing team.

As we all were captivated by their success, their families had to commit a lot of time and money over many weeks on the road in Indiana for the Regionals and Williamsport for the Little League World Series.

That of course comes with a cost and there has been a Venmo account set up for people to help donate to the team to help their parents cover the costs associated with their travels.

If you would like to donate any amount, you can send it to @Buffalos-SiouxFalls