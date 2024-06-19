Minnesota QB McCarthy’s First Pitch Juuust a Bit Outside

Of all of the ceremonial firsts regarding a first-round quarterback getting himself acquainted with a city, a first pitch to a ballgame might not be the pick for the most embarrassing.

JJ McCarthy's first pitch at the Twins game yesterday surely left a lot to be desired.

It's a full-on offseason storyline, but McCarthy and fellow rookie Dallas Turner both struggled on the mound yesterday in Minneapolis.

Get our free mobile app

Here is the video evidence:

If you think that's bad (which it was), Dallas Turner helped his teammate look a little bit better:

It's a non-story in relation to their rookie campaigns, but certainly fans and critics will pick it apart at this stage of the long offseason.

The Minnesota Vikings just wrapped up OTAs last week and will gear up for the start of training camp in Eagan. Rookies are set to report on July 21st, while veterans arrive two days later on the 23rd.

The Vikings preseason opener will be here before we know it, as the team takes on the Raiders in Minneapolis on August 10th.

Sources: Declan Goff Twitter and Dom Cintorino on Twitter