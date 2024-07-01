South Dakota St Fans! Don&#8217;t Miss the Minnesota Twins&#8217; SDSU Night

South Dakota St Fans! Don’t Miss the Minnesota Twins’ SDSU Night

There are all sorts of great celebrations and themed nights that take place across the baseball season.

The Minnesota Twins are leaning in to one of their neighboring fan bases next month, as the team has announced their 'SDSU Night' at Target Field.

This year's celebration of Jacks fans and Twins Baseball is set for Saturday, August 3rd.

KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls logo
Get our free mobile app

The Minnesota Twins will be taking on the Chicago White Sox that night, a 6:10 first pitch time, and are offering fans an exclusive gift.

Take a look:

Many area Jackrabbit fans may have just been out to Target Field less than a year ago to see the Jacks take on Drake in an early-season football game.

Now, the Twins are taking the field, but the team and club will be celebrating their Jackrabbit supporters in August.

It's a pretty affordable venture, as at last check tickets were as cheap as $36 before fees at the official link here.

Source: SD State Alumni on Twitter and MLB.com Twins Tickets - SDSU

Haunted Locations and Scary Legends Around Sioux Falls

Halloween is steeped in scary traditions. Trick-or-Treating, frightening costumes, local actors in "haunted" houses, and the pitch-black darkness of area corn mazes.

However, if we set out to find the real haunted areas what would we find? Over the last 30 years that I have lived in Sioux Falls, a few locations still gain attention as being haunted.

And yes, a handful of thrill-seeking people will show up on our favorite eerie night for what could be a viral video moment or experience a misty phantom first-hand.
Let's take a little tour of the more famous hauntings around Sioux Falls. Turn on the lights and cue the Cowardly Lion: "I do believe in spooks, I do believe in spooks..."

Gallery Credit: Danny V

 

Filed Under: Baseball, Brookings, College Football, FCS, min, Minnesota, Minnesota Twins, MLB, mn, MVFC, SD, SDSU, sdsu night, sdsu night at target field, South Dakota, South Dakota State, Target Field, The Summit League, Twins, Twins Baseball
Categories: Articles, Newsletter ESPN, Overtime, South Dakota, Sports, Sports News

More From KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls