South Dakota St Fans! Don’t Miss the Minnesota Twins’ SDSU Night

There are all sorts of great celebrations and themed nights that take place across the baseball season.

The Minnesota Twins are leaning in to one of their neighboring fan bases next month, as the team has announced their 'SDSU Night' at Target Field.

This year's celebration of Jacks fans and Twins Baseball is set for Saturday, August 3rd.

The Minnesota Twins will be taking on the Chicago White Sox that night, a 6:10 first pitch time, and are offering fans an exclusive gift.

Many area Jackrabbit fans may have just been out to Target Field less than a year ago to see the Jacks take on Drake in an early-season football game.

Now, the Twins are taking the field, but the team and club will be celebrating their Jackrabbit supporters in August.

It's a pretty affordable venture, as at last check tickets were as cheap as $36 before fees at the official link here.

Source: SD State Alumni on Twitter and MLB.com Twins Tickets - SDSU