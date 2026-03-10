If you followed the Augustana Vikings or Sioux Falls Cougars this season, you knew the star power that both teams possessed.

Brogan Madson was the NSIC Newcomer of the Year for his efforts this year with USF.

Caden Hinker, a Mitchell native, was a three-year contributor for Augustana, and just finished up a season in which he finished as the team's second leading scorer and leading rebounder.

Both players opted to enter the transfer portal this week, as they gear up to pursue opportunities elsewhere.

He's Hinker's post confirming the news:

He averaged 15.4 points per and 6.4 rebounds per game this season for the Vikings. With Hinker's departure as well as that of Tam Ferguson to the portal, Augie now will be tasked with replacing its top four leading scorers this offseason.

As for the Sioux Falls Cougars, Brogan Madson moves on following a tremendous Freshman campaign:

Madson, a Mankato native, led the Cougars with 19.1 points per game, and also was the team leader in assists (91), and second in assists (36).

For the latest on both programs, visit the links below.

Sources: GoAugie and USF Cougars