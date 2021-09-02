SD LLWS Star Gavin Weir to Throw First Pitch at Canaries Game

The Sioux Falls Little League team that represented South Dakota in the Little World Series has been the toast of the state and that will continue this week.

They returned from the Little League World Series on Monday and they were welcomed home with a very cool event at the Sanford Pentagon on Wednesday night.

Those celebrations will inevitably continue throughout the year and will continue on Friday at the Sioux Falls Stadium.

The Sioux Falls Canaries will host and celebrate the SD Little League team on Friday night with LLWS star Gavin Weir throwing out the first pitch.

The first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM, but you will want to arrive early for the Little League festivities.

The Sioux Falls Little League team made it to the semi-finals of the LLWS and finished the tournament with a lifetime of memories.

For more information on this game, future games, and for tickets, you can visit the Sioux Falls Canaries website.