The Sioux Falls Canaries tremendous playoff run and season came to an end on Saturday Night.

With the stands packed at the Birdcage for a massive winner-take-all Game 5, the Canaries came up just shy of a championship.

After leading the series 2-1, the Canaries fell in back-to-back clinching games to Kane County.

Per SFCanaries:

Sioux Falls, SD – Kane County scored four runs in the top of the tenth inning and held off a Sioux Falls rally in the bottom half to win 7-5 and repeat as Miles Wolff Cup champions. Mike Hart gave the Birds an early 2-0 lead with a pair of two-out RBI singles before the Cougars responded with three runs late in the game. Scott Combs tied things up with a two-out RBI single in bottom of the eighth and the two teams played to extra innings from there. Kane County took the lead for good with a grand slam in the top of the tenth. Josh Rehwaldt scored on a passed ball and Joe Vos smacked an RBI single to bring the tying run to the plate but a double play ended the game. Combs finished with three hits to lead the Birds offense while Hart, Rehwaldt and Vos each finished with two.

Source: SFCanaries.com