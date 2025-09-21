Sioux Falls Canaries Fall in Winner Take All Game 5
The Sioux Falls Canaries tremendous playoff run and season came to an end on Saturday Night.
With the stands packed at the Birdcage for a massive winner-take-all Game 5, the Canaries came up just shy of a championship.
After leading the series 2-1, the Canaries fell in back-to-back clinching games to Kane County.
Per SFCanaries:
Sioux Falls, SD – Kane County scored four runs in the top of the tenth inning and held off a Sioux Falls rally in the bottom half to win 7-5 and repeat as Miles Wolff Cup champions.
Mike Hart gave the Birds an early 2-0 lead with a pair of two-out RBI singles before the Cougars responded with three runs late in the game. Scott Combs tied things up with a two-out RBI single in bottom of the eighth and the two teams played to extra innings from there.
Kane County took the lead for good with a grand slam in the top of the tenth. Josh Rehwaldt scored on a passed ball and Joe Vos smacked an RBI single to bring the tying run to the plate but a double play ended the game.
Combs finished with three hits to lead the Birds offense while Hart, Rehwaldt and Vos each finished with two.
Source: SFCanaries.com
