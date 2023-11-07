Sioux Falls Canaries Release 2024 Schedule
The 2023 Sioux Falls Canaries season had it all: a major improvement in wins and losses, the manager of the year, and a ton of fun at the birdcage.
The 2024 season will be here before we know it, and we got our first taste of what's in store as the team officially announced the schedule on Tuesday.
The season will officially begin on May 10th, although Sioux Falls fans will have to wait until a week later on the 17th to see the team make their home opener.
Per SFCanaries.com:
The Canaries will open the 2024 season on May 10th in Oconomowoc, WI against the Lake Country Dockhounds. The Canaries home schedule begins with a 6-game series on Friday, May 17th against the Fargo-Moorhead Redhawks.
The American Association Regular Season schedule will once again span 100 games, 50 on the road and 50 at the Birdcage.
There are always great specials, deals, and events that intertwine with every Canaries' season, and we can't wait to see what's in store for next season.
This past year, the Canaries made a playoff run and finished with a mark of 52-48. Manager Mike Meyer was recognized as the Manager of the Year for his and the team's efforts.
Playoffs were a part of the 2023 season, and fans hope for more of the same in 2024. The playoffs officially begin in early September.
Check out the full release below!
Source: Sioux Falls Canaries Official Site
Iowa Born Sports Stars
Gallery Credit: Johnny Marks
NFL Franchises That Have Never Won A Super Bowl
Gallery Credit: Scott Prather
NFL Franchises With One Super Bowl Championship
Gallery Credit: Scott Prather