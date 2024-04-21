Augustana Vikings Gretta Melsted Captures 800th Career Win

While extending their win streak to 20, head coach Gretta Melsted captured her 800th career win in game one of Saturday’s doubleheader sweep against Winona State.

The Vikings extended their win streak to 20. Game 1 of the double-header saw the Vikings defeat the Warriors 11-1 with Grace Glanzer striking out four batters in a complete game on the mound.

Andrea Cain would lift the Vikings in game 2 with a grand slam in the top of the fourth as she powered home her third home run.

Augustana finished the game winning 11-8.

The Vikings will continue its road trip and face Concordia-St. Paul Sunday afternoon with a doubleheader slated for noon.

