Minnesota Vikings Super Fans, Can You Ace This Photo Quiz?

#1

This should be a gimme. Who was the most evil looking player on the Vikings defensive line?

#2

The best to wear jersey #28.

#3

Wide receiver, at 3Com Park against the San Francisco 49ers December 7, 1997.

#4

Oh, can you still feel the pain after his streak of 122 straight kicks was snapped?

#5

In the second round, with the 55th pick in the 2000 NFL Draft

#6

This wide receiver played from 1985 to 1993.

#7

How many trainers did it take to pull his helmet off?

#8

Coming off the bench to lead the Vikings to a come-from-behind victory against the Bears. He threw 4 TD passes and ran for another, becoming the first player in NFL history to pass for 4 TDs in their first NFL game.

#9

In1989 was traded from the Dallas Cowboys to the Minnesota Vikings.

#10

OL, was the first overall pick in the 1968 NFL Draft. With the Vikings from 1968-1981.

#11

Wide receiver, Set a rookie-record with 17 touchdown receptions.

#12

With 110 touchdowns #80 suited up from 1990-2001.

Bonus for 25 pts.

How Did You Do?

#1 John Randle

#2 Adrian Peterson

#3 David Palmer

#4 Gary Anderson

#5 Fred Robbins

#6 Anthony Carter

#7 Fred Cox

#8 Fran Tarkenton

#9 Herschel Walker

#10 Ron Yary

#11 Randy Moss

#12 Chris Carter

BONUS FOR 25 POINTS - Defensive End Jim Marshall, Defensive Tackle Gary Larsen, Defensive End Carl Eller and Defensive Tackle Alan Page - The days of real football at the ole Met. Metropolitan Stadium in January 1970

