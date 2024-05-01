Hy-Vee and Sanford Announce Legend for June Sioux Falls Banquet

The Hy-Vee/Sanford Legends for Kids Banquet returns to the Sanford Pentagon in early June.

Don't miss out on this once-a-year opportunity to hear from sports legends of the past and present, all for a great cause.

This year's event will be held at the Pentagon on Thursday, June 6th, and former Chicago Bear and Pro Football Hall of Famer Brian Urlacher will headline the event.

Get our free mobile app

Brian Urlacher before the game Getty Images loading...

Along with the banquet comes a series of free youth sports camps. The camps this year run from Tuesday, June 4th through Friday, June 7th. The team football camp also returns this year and will be later that month from the 24th to the 26th.

Urlacher will be making his first appearance at the event, that is getting ready for year number 25 here in Sioux Falls:

The 2018 Hall of Fame inductee played all 13 seasons of his NFL career with the Chicago Bears. The ninth overall pick in the 2000 NFL Draft, Urlacher was named All-Pro First Team four times, selected to the Pro Bowl eight times and won NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2005. The Hy-Vee/Sanford Legends program provides learning opportunities for young student-athletes to grow and be inspired in the world of sports by providing different sporting clinics and camps. Each year, celebrity athletes who represent the Legends goals—quality, integrity and character—are brought to Sioux Falls.

Last season, Cubs legend Ryne Sandberg and Vikings great Cris Carter were the two featured athletes in a banquet that raised more than $87,000 for local youth sports.

Since the event's inception back in 2005, Hy-Vee and Sanford have teamed up to raise more than 3.2 million dollars to support area youth sports initiatives.

Registration for this year's camps is now open, and you can find more information here:

In order to optimize the participant’s experience, space is limited. Participants are strongly encouraged to register in advance beginning today at Sanfordsports.com/legends to ensure sure they get the proper t-shirt size.

Don't miss out on the opportunity to get involved this year with the banquet or the youth camps!

Source: Sanford Sports

The 5 States That Produce Best College Football Players When it comes to college football, five states produce more elite talent than the rest. Gallery Credit: Scott Prather