Both Sioux Falls Cougar basketball programs were in action on Wednesday Night with a trip to the Sanford Pentagon on the line.

The Cougar Men were at home as the 8-seed in the tournament, playing host to Wayne State, while the Women hit the road to St. Cloud, also in an 8-9 seed matchup.

Unfortunately, both programs didn't advance to the NSIC Tournament action at the Pentagon this weekend, as the Women fell on the road 77-65.

Per USFCougars.com:

ST. CLOUD, Minn. – The University of Sioux Falls women's basketball team's season came to a close Wednesday night, falling 77–65 to St. Cloud State in a postseason matchup that slipped away on the boards. Despite strong individual performances and a gutsy fourth-quarter comeback attempt, the Cougars couldn't dig out of a hole built one offensive rebound at a time.

USF shot over 41 percent from the field and competed to the final buzzer, but 21 offensive rebounds by the Huskies and a 2-of-18 effort from three-point range proved to be the two-headed monster the Cougars simply couldn't slay.

Game Summary

The Cougars were the better shooting team on a per-possession basis, finishing 21-of-51 (41.2 percent) from the field compared to St. Cloud State's 27-of-68 (39.7 percent). But St. Cloud didn't need efficiency — they had volume. The Huskies hauled in 21 offensive rebounds, turned them into 16 second-chance points, and out-rebounded USF 49–28 overall, giving themselves 17 more field goal attempts on the night.

USF's struggles from three-point range compounded the problem. Hitting just 2-of-18 (11.1 percent) from beyond the arc meant the Cougars couldn't force St. Cloud's defense to guard the perimeter, which only made crashing the glass easier for the Huskies. The Cougars were aggressive at the free-throw line late and showed real toughness down the stretch, but by then the deficit was simply too steep.

Alexis Rose led the way with 20 points and six assists, going a near-perfect 9-of-10 from the free-throw line. Krista Langager battled foul trouble all night but still managed 13 points in limited minutes. Anna Vaaler was steady with 11 points and seven rebounds, and Ayla Brown chipped in 10 points and four boards.

With Wednesday's result, the 2025–26 season comes to a close for the Cougars. The campaign featured growth, resilience, and promising development for a young core that looks poised to build on the foundation laid this year.

--

On the Men's side, it was an impressive win over Wayne State that has earned the team another trip to the Pentagon this weekend:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The University of Sioux Falls men's basketball team didn't just win Wednesday night — they sent a message.

Behind a 30-point explosion from Taylen Ashley , dominant rebounding, and suffocating perimeter defense, the Cougars dismantled Wayne State 94–76 inside the Stewart Center to advance to the NSIC Tournament quarterfinals. It was the kind of complete, wire-to-wire performance that makes opponents uncomfortable — and makes the rest of the bracket take notice.

Game Summary

USF was sharp from the opening tip, shooting 48.4 percent from the field and connecting on 11-of-26 (42.3 percent) from three-point range. Ashley was the headliner, going 10-of-16 from the floor and 5-of-8 from deep for 30 points. Kyle Ingwerson drained four threes and finished with 18 points. Brogan Madson added 16 points and five assists, and Gerard Bosch quietly put together a 12-point, 12-rebound double-double that anchored the paint on both ends.

The Cougars didn't just beat Wayne State — they outworked them. USF won the rebounding battle 48–34, grabbed 13 offensive boards, and turned those second chances into 19 points. On the other end, they held the Wildcats to a dismal 3-of-20 (15 percent) from three-point range, effectively taking away the one thing that could have kept Wayne State in the game.

The Cougars don't have long to celebrate. USF advances to the NSIC Tournament quarterfinals to face St. Cloud State on Saturday, March 28th at 4:00 p.m. at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls — a home-crowd atmosphere and a familiar opponent standing between them and the semifinals.

Source: USF Cougars