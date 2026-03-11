Dating back to 2018, the Sanford International has brought golf fans from near and far to Minnehaha Country Club in Sioux Falls.

That great partnership has benefited our great city, the sport, and fans alike.

On Wednesday, the tournament and Minnehaha Country Club came to an agreement to extend the contract in Sioux Falls until 2030.

Get our free mobile app

It's big news for the golf community and those that attend the marquee event on the calendar each September.

Per Sanford Sports:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Sanford International and the Minnehaha Country Club Board of Directors have reached an agreement on a three-year extension to keep the tournament in Sioux Falls at Minnehaha Country Club through 2030.

"We are thrilled to receive the support from the Minnehaha Country Club members and Board of Directors to extend this community event through 2030. MCC is a tremendous host venue, and we look forward to working with their team to continue bringing the legends of golf to Sioux Falls for the next five years," said Davis Trosin, tournament director of the Sanford International. "Our team is also incredibly grateful to the leadership at Sanford Health for their unwavering commitment to making this event possible. The TOUR players consistently share how much they enjoy playing a championship-level course in front of the enthusiastic support of our community and tournament partners. This is great news for Sioux Falls and everyone involved with this event."

“Minnehaha Country Club is proud to extend our commitment to host the Sanford International through 2030,” said Bret Coad, Chief Operating Officer of Minnehaha Country Club. “This tournament extension would not be possible without the generous support of our members and their families; thank you. We would also like to thank Sanford Heath, First PREMIER Bank, PREMIER Bankcard, Mastercard, and the many dedicated sponsors, volunteers, and staff who make the Sanford International such an incredible event for our community. It is my great privilege to lead our extraordinary team, and together we look forward to proudly showcasing Minnehaha Country Club to the players and patrons here at home and around the world.”

“Sanford Health is proud to continue its full support of the tournament and would like to thank the leadership, staff and members at Minnehaha Country Club and Pro Links Sports for their commitment to ensuring the Sanford International stays in Sioux Falls and continues to be one of the premier events on the PGA TOUR Champions,” said Steve Young, president of Sanford Sports. “We’d also like to thank our presenting sponsors First PREMIER Bank, PREMIER Bankcard and Mastercard for their ongoing partnership and dedication to this community event that is truly one of one in our region. We can’t wait for everyone to get out and walk the course with their family and friends again this September.”

During the first eight years of the tournament, some of golf’s greatest players have participated in the tournament and corresponding events, including Jack Nicklaus, Sir Nick Faldo, Hale Irwin, Ernie Els, Fred Couples, Bernhard Langer, Davis Love III, John Daly and Steve Stricker.

Since 2018, the tournament has been responsible for more than $160 million in economic impact to the Sioux Falls region. During that time, the Sanford International has also provided memorable experiences for children who have received care at Sanford Health through the Sanford Children’s Hospital Ambassador program. In 2023, the Sanford International was the recipient of the PGA TOUR Champion’s Fan First Award. The honor is presented to the PGA TOUR Champions event that goes above and beyond to create an elevated experience for every type of fan.

Tickets for the 2026 Sanford International will go on sale May 15 and can be purchased at sanfordinternational.com.

This year's Sanford International will take place from September 7th through the 13th. For more details, visit the official site here.

Source: Sanford Sports

The Six Golfers Who Have a Career Grand Slam and Those Close Gallery Credit: Bert Remien