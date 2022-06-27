Watch Pre-Stardom Green Day Play Live In Sioux Falls

Watch Pre-Stardom Green Day Play Live In Sioux Falls

Canva/Amazon

Before the internet, you know the olden times, the way a band got big and famous was through touring. Hitting the road and playing on every stage that will have you. Driving in a van with your equipment from town to town.

Hopefully, if you're good enough, year by year the crowd will grow as you gain fans and they spread the word. That's how Hall of Fame rockers Green Day did it.

Before their 1994 album Dookie catapulted them to superstardom, they had a couple of independent albums and toured like crazy. In fact, in the early 1990s, a Green Day concert in Sioux Falls was almost an annual tradition.

From 1990 to 1992 Green Day played four shows in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. All of them at the Nordic Hall on 13th street. Luckily someone at the time took a video camera to the show, recorded them, and put them on YouTube!

Did you feel that? Pure 90s rock show energy! Real moshpit and everything!

They played songs from their first two releases 1990's 39/Smooth
and 1991's Kerplunk. 

Two full shows are posted on YouTube. One From May 1992 and one from April 1991. See anyone you know?

Setlist for Green Day's Sioux Falls Show May 20, 1992:

  • Who Wrote Holden Caulfield?
  • Only of You
  • 2000 Light Years Away
  • At the Library
  • Welcome to Paradise
  • Don't Leave Me
  • Christie Road
  • Going to Pasalacqua
  • Paper Lanterns
  • Knowledge
  • Road to Acceptance

Setlist for Green Day's Sioux Falls Show April 26, 1991:

  • Knowledge
  • Paper Lanterns
  • At the Library
  • Don't Leave Me
  • Christie Road (live debut)
  • Disappearing Boy
  • Going to Pasalacqua
  • Rest
  • The Judge's Daughter
  • 16
  • Only of You
  • 1000 Hours
  • Road to Acceptance

TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE MEDIA SIOUX FALLS:

8 Celebrities You May to Run Into In South Dakota

You may not think of South Dakota as the crossroads of celebrity life. That's a good thing, we kind of like to live under the radar here on the upper plains.

But, living in South Dakota we are just a few degrees away from stardom. Not just because the author of the Little House on the Prairie books is from here. Or because every time Tom Brokaw shows up on TV, someone will say, "You know he's from Yankton."

We may not have as much of a chance at a celebrity sighting in South Dakota as we would in Minneapolis, but there are some famous personalities you may run into in the 605.

Food Network Shows That Have Been To South Dakota

Living here in the upper midwest we are don't end up on national TV shows very often. That's probably a good thing in the long run.

But it is pretty cool when something from South Dakota is on TV. Three shows from the Food Network family of shows have showcased South Dakota restaurants.

You may remember when Guy Fieri and Diners Drive-ins and Dives was in Sioux Falls in June of 2020 to visit some of our city's unique establishments.

A few years ago the Travel Channel Show Food Paradise visited Deadwood.

If you remember the 'golden age' of Foot Network, back when Rachel Ray was the queen of the channel, she took her show $40 a Day to Rapid City in 2005.
Filed Under: green day, Sioux Falls
Categories: Articles
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top