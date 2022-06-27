Watch Pre-Stardom Green Day Play Live In Sioux Falls

Before the internet, you know the olden times, the way a band got big and famous was through touring. Hitting the road and playing on every stage that will have you. Driving in a van with your equipment from town to town.

Hopefully, if you're good enough, year by year the crowd will grow as you gain fans and they spread the word. That's how Hall of Fame rockers Green Day did it.

Before their 1994 album Dookie catapulted them to superstardom, they had a couple of independent albums and toured like crazy. In fact, in the early 1990s, a Green Day concert in Sioux Falls was almost an annual tradition.

From 1990 to 1992 Green Day played four shows in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. All of them at the Nordic Hall on 13th street. Luckily someone at the time took a video camera to the show, recorded them, and put them on YouTube!

Did you feel that? Pure 90s rock show energy! Real moshpit and everything!

They played songs from their first two releases 1990's 39/Smooth

and 1991's Kerplunk.

Two full shows are posted on YouTube. One From May 1992 and one from April 1991. See anyone you know?

Who Wrote Holden Caulfield?

Only of You

2000 Light Years Away

At the Library

Welcome to Paradise

Don't Leave Me

Christie Road

Going to Pasalacqua

Paper Lanterns

Knowledge

Road to Acceptance

Knowledge

Paper Lanterns

At the Library

Don't Leave Me

Christie Road (live debut)

Disappearing Boy

Going to Pasalacqua

Rest

The Judge's Daughter

16

Only of You

1000 Hours

Road to Acceptance

