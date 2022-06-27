Watch Pre-Stardom Green Day Play Live In Sioux Falls
Before the internet, you know the olden times, the way a band got big and famous was through touring. Hitting the road and playing on every stage that will have you. Driving in a van with your equipment from town to town.
Hopefully, if you're good enough, year by year the crowd will grow as you gain fans and they spread the word. That's how Hall of Fame rockers Green Day did it.
Before their 1994 album Dookie catapulted them to superstardom, they had a couple of independent albums and toured like crazy. In fact, in the early 1990s, a Green Day concert in Sioux Falls was almost an annual tradition.
From 1990 to 1992 Green Day played four shows in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. All of them at the Nordic Hall on 13th street. Luckily someone at the time took a video camera to the show, recorded them, and put them on YouTube!
Did you feel that? Pure 90s rock show energy! Real moshpit and everything!
They played songs from their first two releases 1990's 39/Smooth
and 1991's Kerplunk.
Two full shows are posted on YouTube. One From May 1992 and one from April 1991. See anyone you know?
Setlist for Green Day's Sioux Falls Show May 20, 1992:
- Who Wrote Holden Caulfield?
- Only of You
- 2000 Light Years Away
- At the Library
- Welcome to Paradise
- Don't Leave Me
- Christie Road
- Going to Pasalacqua
- Paper Lanterns
- Knowledge
- Road to Acceptance
Setlist for Green Day's Sioux Falls Show April 26, 1991:
- Knowledge
- Paper Lanterns
- At the Library
- Don't Leave Me
- Christie Road (live debut)
- Disappearing Boy
- Going to Pasalacqua
- Rest
- The Judge's Daughter
- 16
- Only of You
- 1000 Hours
- Road to Acceptance
