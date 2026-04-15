If you have been following the lead-up to this year's NFL Draft, then you are very familiar with the name (and look of) Iowa Hawkeyes Tackle Gennings Dunker.

The free-flowing red hair has become a signature of the small-town Illinois native, and he is as recognizable as any prospect in this year's draft class.

Dunker, who projects as a second rounder in this year's draft, really hit his stride at the combine when he showcased his viral look and some serious skills on the football field.

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Now, just a few weeks from hearing his name called in the NFL Draft, Dunker is the feature of a lengthy write-up at ESPN.com:

Beneath the mullet is an ever-curious mind that consumes the finer points of football and life beyond the field. Dunker is an avid reader and outdoorsman, the type who appreciates a sunset over Storm Lake in Iowa and a good fishing spot just as much as writing chemistry equations in his basement.

He's also fiercely team-oriented, part of an Iowa offensive line that won the 2025 Joe Moore Award as the nation's best. He's the first to say, "We play five as one," and showed up to an ESPN photo shoot wearing a T-shirt displaying the face of linemate Lucas Allgeyer.

But the predraft period has revealed something else: Gennings Michael Dunker is one of one.

"Football's played in helmets, it's played in pads, but the story of Gennings Dunker has certainly benefited with the helmet being off," said Iowa assistant defensive coordinator Seth Wallace, who discovered Dunker in tiny Lena, Illinois. "The things without his helmet on have given him an opportunity to present himself to the public, to NFL executives, general managers, coaches.

"They're all finding out: This kid's a hell of a football player, but gosh, he has an infectious personality."

That's just a snippet of the write-up that brings Dunker even more to life ahead of the draft in a few weeks.

Depending on where you look, the Hawkeye alum projects as anywhere from the 30th to the 70th best player in the draft. Per PFF, he is rated #57 on the big board:

Dunker has tackle experience but projects best to guard due to his build and skill set. He flashes devastating power, particularly in zone schemes, but must clean up inconsistencies with balance and patience to raise his floor.

ESPN.com has him rated #51 on their Big Board, while Mel Kiper Jr.'s latest two-round mock has the former Hawkeye still on the board after two rounds.

There is mixed opinion out there, but rest assured that Gennings Dunker is one of the more unique personalities we've seen in recent memory ahead of this year's NFL Draft.

The 2026 NFL Draft from Pittsburgh takes place Thursday, April 23rd through Saturday the 25th.

Source: ESPN, PFF Big Board, and Kiper's pick predictions for Rounds 1-2 - ESPN

The Last Ten "Mr. Irrelevant" Picks of the NFL Draft Gallery Credit: Bert Remien