Just a few short weeks ago, Sioux Falls native and one-time Iowa State Cyclone JT Rock entered the transfer portal.

Rock recently wrapped up his lone year at New Mexico with the Lobos, and was eyeing a new team to join for the future of his college hoops career.

On Monday, he officially found that new home and is set to join a notable Big 12 program.

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Here's his official post confirming his transfer to Kansas State:

JTRock12 on Twitter JTRock12 on Twitter loading...

Per 247Sports:

A 7-foot-1 tower down low, Rock spent his first two collegiate seasons in the Big 12 at Iowa State, where he redshirted his first year before appearing in nine games for the Cyclones in 2024-25. After leaving Ames, Rock transferred to New Mexico, where he averaged 6.2 points and 3.5 rebounds per game this past season. Leading his team in blocks with 34, Rock showed off his versatility by knocking down 23 shots from 3-point range on the season, a program record at New Mexico. As a high school prospect, Rock was rated as a four-star recruit. The South Dakota native held offers from schools like Iowa, Creighton, Purdue, Kansas, Nebraska, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

Rock now makes his third collegiate stop after an amazing prep career at Sioux Falls Lincoln High School. Rock was the 2023 South Dakota AA Player of the Year.

Sources: JT Rock on X and Kansas State adds New Mexico transfer JT Rock

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