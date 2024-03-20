Augustana’s Torrie Chute Sets Record In Season Home Opener
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Augustana’s Torri Chute picked up a school record 10 RBI in the Vikings’ second game of a sweep Tuesday over Northwest Missouri State. Chute’s 10 RBI on a single-game high in NCAA Division II in 2024 as Augustana won the contest 19-2.
Grace Glanzer tossed a one-hit gem as the Vikings racked up eight hits to score four runs. She moved to 6-3 on the season in the circle while not allowing a single walk.
In the day’s first game, Augustana won 4-0 in the 2024 home opener at Bowden Field.
Helene Krage picked up the win going four innings with three strikeouts and allowing just four hits. Haley Grimmius pitched the fifth inning while picking up two strikeouts.
As Spring weather threatens, Augustana’s doubleheader with Northern State will now take place in Sioux Center, Iowa, with first pitch at 6:00 PM. On Saturday, the Vikings will play in Northfield, Minnesota, at the Dundas Dome with first pitch at 1:00 PM.
