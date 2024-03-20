Sioux Falls Skyforce Road Win Over Memphis

Southaven, MS – The Sioux Falls Skyforce defeated the Memphis Hustle 121-107 on Tuesday evening from the Landers Center in the team’s third win in the last four outings.

Josh Christopher scored a career-high 40 points on 14-22 FGA (4-9 3PA) and 10 rebounds for the Skyforce (20-10). Miami HEAT assignee Orlando Robinson added 25 points on 12-15 FGA, 12 rebounds and a game-high plus-22 plus-minus.

Sioux Falls got out to a 17-4 run to start the game, which helped push a 34-18 lead over Memphis (12-18) after the first 12 minutes. Christopher and Robinson combined for 23 of the teams 26 second quarter points (9-10 FGA) as it helped the Force take a 60-44 lead at intermission.

The Hustle shot 58.3 percent from beyond the arc in the third quarter, as they were able to cut the lead to 87-75 with 12 minutes remaining. Christopher and HEAT two-way player Alondes Williams combined for 22 points in the final frame to fend off Memphis.

Williams finished with 13 points, four rebounds, eight assists and a plus-19 plus-minus. Olin Carter III added 22 points on 8-15 FGA (4-9 3PA) to round out top performers for Sioux Falls.

The Skyforce returns home for the rest of the regular season, as they host the Cleveland Charge (13-15) on Saturday and Sunday from the Sanford Pentagon. Tip-off is slated for 7:00 PM.

