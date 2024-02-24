Sioux Falls Skyforce Reacquire Peter Jok

The Sioux Falls Skyforce announced the team has reacquired guard Peter Jok from the available player pool.

Jok, a 6-6 205-pound guard out of Iowa went undrafted in the 2017 NBA Draft. In 125 collegiate games (85 starts) for the Hawkeyes, he averaged 12.1 points on 41.2 percent shooting, 3.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists per 22.4 minutes a game from 2013-17.

He started his professional career with the Northern Arizona Suns, and in two seasons from 2017-19, averaged 10.7 points on 42.6 percent shooting (40.2 percent from deep), 3.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists per 23.7 minutes a game in 70 career appearances (33 starts).

In his final season with the Suns, Jok saw a career-high 14.3 points per game on 42.6 percent shooting, 4.7 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.4 steals per 30.4 minutes in 43 appearances (33 starts).

Jok has spent the last three seasons overseas, highlighted by his time with Cholet Basket in France (2019-20), where in 24 games (22 starts) he averaged 10.3 points on 43.1 percent shooting (46.8 percent from beyond the arc), 3.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists per 26.2 minutes a game.

Jok most recently played for Hermine Nantes Atlantique in France (2022-23), and averaged 7.3 points on 35.1 percent shooting, 3.1 rebounds, 0.8 assists and 0.9 steals per 19.3 minutes in eight appearances (two starts).

Jok was claimed by the Skyforce on December 16th, where he played in five games for the team and averaged 2.4 points, 2.0 rebounds and 0.4 assists per 11.2 minutes a game. He is expected to be available for the team’s upcoming game at the Ontario Clippers, on Sunday, with tip-off slated for 5:00 PM.

