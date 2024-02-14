Get our free mobile app

The Sioux Falls Skyforce will have a new opponent next season. It was announced Wednesday that the Phoenix Suns have acquired the right to own and operate an NBA G League team.

The NBA G League expands to a record 32 teams as all 30 NBA teams now own or operate an NBA G League affiliate, according to a recent release by the league.

It was 1989 when the Skyforce made their NBA debut when it was know as the Continental Basketball Association (CBA). At that time there were 16 NBA affiliated teams in the league. The Skyforce and Miami Heat entered a single affiliation partnership beginning with the 2013-14 season.

ESPN is reporting that the new Phoenix team will be named in a fan contest, with the winner receiving $1,000 and season tickets for the first year.

“Bringing a G League team to Phoenix was one of my first priorities as owner,” said Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury team owner Mat Ishbia. “Adding a G League team creates another area for us to compete to be the best and will be a vital tool to help develop players and coaches. Just like the Suns and Mercury, our G League team will serve as a community asset and make a positive impact on and off the court.”

DID YOU KNOW?

Almost 60 percent of current NBA players have NBA G League experience, while eight NBA head coaches were NBA G League coaches first. The NBA G League also acts as the NBA’s research and development laboratory, testing innovative rules now used in the NBA, including the Coach’s Challenge and the 14-second shot-clock reset rule.