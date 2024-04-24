Minnesota Timberwolves Take 2-0 Lead On Phoenix Suns

MINNEAPOLIS -- — Jaden McDaniels scored 25 points for a career best in the playoffs and spearheaded another stifling defensive performance by the Minnesota Timberwolves in a 105-93 victory over the Phoenix Suns to take a 2-0 lead in their first-round series on Tuesday night.

Mike Conley and Rudy Gobert each had 18 points for the Wolves to offset a smothering of Anthony Edwards by the Suns, who held him to 15 points on 3-for-12 shooting after allowing him 33 in the opener.

The teams head to Phoenix for Game 3 on Friday night. Minnesota has held a 2-0 series lead only one other time in franchise history, against Denver in the first round in 2004 en route to a 4-1 series victory.

“Everyone down the list has shown they’ll be willing to do whatever it takes to sacrifice whatever it is for the betterment of the team,” said Karl-Anthony Towns, who had 12 points.

Devin Booker scored 20 points, Kevin Durant added 18, and sixth man Eric Gordon had 15 for the Suns, who again failed to get their high-octane offense in gear.

Phoenix lost guard Grayson Allen to an aggravated ankle sprain in the third quarter. Minnesota's momentum carried into the fourth quarter, and the crowd noise came with it.

The “Wolves in 4!” chant popped up in the final minutes.