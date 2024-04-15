NBA Play-In Tournament Schedule and Matchups

The NBA's play-in tournament is set to start this week, as eight teams will battle to secure the final four spots in the 2024 NBA playoffs.

Initially implemented during the 2020-21 NBA season, the play-in tournament expanded the NBA's postseason to 20 teams (10 from each conference). The top six teams from each conference automatically qualify for the playoffs, while the 7- through 10-seeds enter the play-in tournament for a chance to extend their seasons.

This season's play-in tournament race was tight, going down to the final day of the season, as teams jockeyed to get homecourt advantage in the play-in, or avoid it altogether.

In the East, the Indiana Pacers and Orlando Magic won on Sunday to secure a top-six spot, sending the Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat to the play-in.

In the West, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers won to drop the New Orleans Pelicans into the play-in and set up a rematch between the two teams on Tuesday.

Here's the 2024 play-in tournament schedule:

Eastern Conference

Wednesday, 7 p.m. ET: No. 8 Heat at No. 7 76ers

Wednesday: 9:30 p.m. ET: No. 10 Hawks at No. 9 Bulls

Western Conference

Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. ET: No. 8 Lakers at No. 7 Pelicans

Tuesday, 10 p.m. PT: No. 10 Warriors at No. 9 Kings