Dallas Mavericks Take Game-5, Doncic’s Triple-Double Tops Thunder

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic, quite intentionally, had no complaints Wednesday night.

Doncic entered the pivotal Game 5 against the Oklahoma City Thunder determined not to expend any energy arguing with referees. He vented frequently during a frustrating Game 4 loss, as Doncic often does. But on Wednesday, he decided that joy would be the dominant attribute of his approach to this critical contest in the hostile Paycom Center.

"Just focus on basketball," Doncic said after the 104-92 victory that moved the Mavericks within one win of the West finals. "Remember the thing I love, the thing I love to do. Just play basketball."

Derrick Jones Jr. scored a playoff career-high 19 points and P.J. Washington Jr. added 10 points and 10 rebounds for Dallas.

Doncic, who has been dealing with a sprained right knee, sore left ankle and the smothering defense of Thunder stopper Luguentz Dort, responded with his best performance of these playoffs. Another triple-double with 31 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 30 points for the top-seeded Thunder, but no other Oklahoma City player scored more than 13.

Doncic sealed the win by blocking Oklahoma City superstar Gilgeous-Alexander's transition layup attempt with 55 seconds remaining.

