After G6 Win, What Are the Odds for Minnesota vs. Denver Game 7?

The Minnesota Timberwolves and their fans were elated that the team took Game 6 in dominant fashion and have now forced a Game 7 in the series set for Sunday.

The Timberwolves took down the defending champs to the tune of a 115-70 victory on Thursday Night, and now will head back out to Denver to see who moves on to the Western Conference Semifinals.

Minnesota got 27 points from star Anthony Edwards, but it was a total team effort victory on their home floor on Thursday night.

Game 7 is on Sunday with a time currently TBD.

As for the odds of the Timberwolves moving on, they're not too long, although the team is an underdog on the road:

4.5 has been the number more often than not in this series, as the road team has hovered around 3-5 points as an underdog.

This has been a strange series, with the road teams winning the first four games before the home teams responded with victories in games 5 and 6.

As for what to expect, a lot of it hinges on the injury status of Nuggets guard Jamal Murray. Murray has an elbow injury, with the severity of the injury and playing status uncertain at this time.

Don't miss out on what is another historically big game for the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday. They have thrived as the underdog in the series, but have also had their tough moments in what has been one of the best series thus far across the entire NBA playoffs.

Source: ESPN and ESPN Bet