Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving lead Mavs past Timberwolves in Game 1
MINNEAPOLIS -- Luka Doncic enjoyed the luxury of being paired with another superstar for most of the Wednesday's Western Conference finals opener. He struggled by his perennial first-team All-NBA standards for the first 36 minutes, but his Dallas Mavericks remained within striking distance of the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Doncic, who has been dealing with a sprained right knee since the first round and is being guarded by second-team All-Defensive selection Jaden McDaniels, misfired on 12 of his first 19 shots from the floor before knocking down a series of tough jumpers in the fourth quarter.
Doncic went on an individual 7-0 run early in the quarter to give the Mavs the lead, hitting a couple of midrange shots over the 6-foot-10 McDaniels after snaking on pick-and-rolls and capping the run with a step-back 3 over Nickeil Alexander-Walker.
According to ESPN Stats & Information, Doncic and Irving became the first duo in NBA history to each score 30 points in a series opener twice during the same playoff run.
Game-2 is Friday in Minnesota.
