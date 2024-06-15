Mavericks Stay Alive, Luka Doncic Dominate In Game 4
DALLAS -- Mavericks coach Jason Kidd passionately defended his 25-year-old superstar before Friday's Game 4 of the NBA Finals, saying some of the "barbecue"-hot criticism of Luka Doncic over the previous couple of days had gone "a little too far."
"I think he made a few people eat their words in a healthy way," Mavericks co-star Kyrie Irving said.
The loss snapped the Celtics' 10-game postseason winning streak and marked their first road loss in these playoffs.
Dallas took the first step in what will be a steep, uphill battle against the Celtics -- no NBA team has overcome a three-game deficit to win a playoff series.
The win for the Mavs sends the Finals to a fifth game Monday night at TD Garden in Boston.
Coverage begins at 6:30 PM on ESPN 102.3/AM 1000 KSOO.
