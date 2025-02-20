Post All-Star Break Title Odds for Minnesota Timberwolves, Wild

Both the Minnesota Wild and Minnesota Timberwolves are playoff caliber teams as we enter the post-All-Star Break portion of the NHL and NBA seasons.

Fans of both teams are eager to see what this half of the season could bring their teams, which may include a deep playoff run.

Let's take a look at the latest odds for both teams and where they currently stand in the playoff pecking order.

First, the Minnesota Wild rank 3rd in their division and 5th in the Western Conference with 70 points. Minnesota enters the back half of the season at 33-19-4 and are 6-4-0 in their last 10 games.

The Wild are the NHL's best road team this season, compiling a road record of 20-7-3 thus far. Here's where the Wild stack up in the latest Stanley Cup Odds:

That's right. Despite their strong record, the Wild have just the 13th best odds to win it all right now at +2500.

In the NBA, the Minnesota Timberwolves are thought of just about the same.

Minnesota is 31-25 and presently the 7-seed in the Western Conference. The Wolves are within easy striking distance of the Top 6, and avoiding the dreaded play-in games. Minnesota ranks as the 4th (tied) best defensive team this season in points per game allowed.

Here are the latest odds with less than 30 regular season games to go:

Minnesota is 12th in the latest NBA Finals odds and have nearly double the odds of 11th rated Dallas.

Next up for both teams, the Wolves take on Houston on the road on Friday Night, while the Wild resume play on Saturday in Detroit against the Red Wings.

Source: DraftKings Sportsbook

