Jaylen Brown’s 3 Rescues Celtics In Game 1 Thriller Over Pacers
BOSTON -- The Celtics were all but buried.
The Indiana Pacers, massive underdogs in these Eastern Conference finals, coming off a dramatic victory over the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden to advance to this series 48 hours earlier, had the ball and were up three with 10 seconds remaining. They only needed to inbound the ball and hit a free throw to seal the victory.
The shot ultimately sent Boston on its way to a heart-stopping 133-128 overtime victory to open this best-of-7 affair.
Boston was able to survive a game that saw Jayson Tatum go 2-for-10 from the field in the fourth quarter and overtime before hitting what wound up being the game-clinching buckets on back-to-back possessions -- an and-1 over T.J. McConnell and a 3-pointer from the top of the key -- to put the game away. Tatum ended up with 36 points and was a plus-20 on the night.
The goal now for the Celtics is to find a way to do what they couldn't in the first two rounds of these playoffs: claim a victory in Game 2, and put a stranglehold on this series.
Ten Odd NBA Mascots That Don't Match The Team Names
LOOK: 50 images of winning moments from sports history
Gallery Credit: Peter Richman