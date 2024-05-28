Celts Sweep Pacers In Easter Conference Finals
INDIANAPOLIS -- When Boston Celtics legend Cedric Maxwell read off Jaylen Brown's name as the winner of the Larry Bird Trophy as Eastern Conference finals MVP, no one seemed more surprised than Brown himself.
But it was Brown who made a pair of plays in the final 65 seconds -- first blocking Andrew Nembhard's drive to the rim, then getting into the lane and kicking the ball out to Derrick White for what became the winning 3-pointer with 41 seconds to go, a shot that put Boston ahead for the first time since the opening possession of the second half -- that allowed the Celtics to escape from this series with a sweep and return to the NBA Finals for a second time in three years.
It was a fitting victory for the Celtics, one that saw several players take their turns playing a part. Brown finished with 29 points and 6 rebounds, with his second half scoring barrage helping keep Boston in the game and eventually pull out the win. Tatum had a bucket and grabbed three defensive rebounds late after picking up his fifth foul midway through the fourth.