Boston Celtics’ Jayson Tatum 5-Year Deal

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum has agreed on a five-year, $314 million extension -- the largest contract in NBA history -- sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Monday. The deal includes a player option and trade kicker, sources said.

Tatum, 26, led Boston to its 18th NBA title with a five-game victory over the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Finals, averaging 22.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 7.2 assists as the Celtics passed their forever rivals, the Los Angeles Lakers, for the most championships in league history.

The 6-foot-9 forward, who was drafted third overall by the Celtics in 2017, has developed into one of the NBA's top two-way talents on the wing, partnering with Jaylen Brown -- whom Boston signed to what was a record extension a year ago -- to form arguably the best wing tandem in the league today.

The two richest contracts in NBA history by total value now belong to the Celtics duo.

Celtics Jayson Tatum $314M

Celtics Jaylen Brown $285M

Nuggets Nikola Jokic $276M

Suns Bradley Beal $251M

The Celtics also agreed to an extension with guard Derrick White earlier Monday. Boston now has every member of its starting lineup under contract through at least 2025-26. In that season alone, the contracts of Tatum, Brown, White, Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis will total $198.5 million.

Tatum is a five-time All-Star and four-time All-NBA selection, including being named to the All-NBA first team the past three seasons. After winning a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, he is also set to be part of Team USA's entry in the Paris Olympics this summer as the men's national team looks to claim its fifth consecutive gold medal.

