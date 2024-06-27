Former South Dakota St Standout Scheierman Drafted by Celtics

Baylor Scheierman had a very memorable college career, and now he's heading to the NBA.

The college journey began in Brookings for the Nebraska native, starring for the Jackrabbits for 3 seasons before heading close to home to join Creighton for the past two years.

Scheierman was a 3-time first team all-conference selection in college, including the Summit League Player of the Year in 2022.

Ahead of the draft, it was anyone's guess whether the 6-foot-6 playmaker would go in the top 15, top 20, or fall to the second round.

He didn't fall far, as the defending Champion Boston Celtics drafted the Nebraska native at pick 30 overall.

At 6-foot-6, Scheierman played five seasons at the college level after beginning his NCAA career at South Dakota State University. He spent two seasons at Creighton, leading the Bluejays to the Elite Eight in 2022-2023. The following season he earned Third-team All-American honors. Scheierman combines size and touch, and is particularly good rebounding the ball. He can shoot the ball, too. If the 23-year-old he can provide value on defense, Scheierman could end up cracking Boston's rotation sooner rather than later.

It's another big step for the former Jackrabbit, as SDSU and Summit League fans near and far continue to track the career of one of the recent greats to play in the conference.

