Luka Doncic’s Scorching Start Sends Mavs To NBA Finals

MINNEAPOLIS -- Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks left no doubts while taking the final step toward the superstar's first NBA Finals appearance.

The Mavericks clinched the Western Conference title with a display of sheer dominance, eliminating the Minnesota Timberwolves with a 124-103 rout in Game 5 on Thursday at the Target Center.

The Mavs advance to the NBA Finals to face the Boston Celtics, who completed their sweep of the Indiana Pacers in the East finals on Monday.

It's the third Finals trip in Dallas' history and the first since 2011, when the Mavs won the franchise's only NBA championship with current coach Jason Kidd playing point guard. Doncic, who earned Western Conference finals MVP, had his highest-scoring outing of this postseason with 36 points.

Doncic seized control from the Mavs' opening possession of the night. He scored 10 points in the first 153 seconds and single-handedly outscored the Timberwolves by a 20-19 margin in the first quarter.

Doncic and Irving combined for 44 points in the first half, four more than Minnesota's total.

