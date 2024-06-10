Celtics Lead Mavs 2-0 In NBA Finals

BOSTON -- Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis said he believes the plan is for him to get imaging on his right leg after appearing to tweak it late in Boston's 105-98 victory over the Mavericks in Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday night, but he expects to be on the court as the series shifts to Dallas for Game 3.

"Not difficult at all," Porzingis said, when asked if it was tough for him to continue playing. "I'll die out there if we need, so I just kept going.

Porzingis, who missed more than five weeks with a calf strain before returning in Game 1 of the Finals on Thursday, appeared to tweak the same leg late in the fourth quarter Sunday.

Boston held Kyrie Irving to another poor performance, as he scored 16 points while shooting just 7-for-18 from the field and is now 13-for-37 in the first two games of the series -- including 0-for-8 from 3-point range.

And while Luka Doncic finished with 32 points, 11 rebounds, 11 assists and 4 steals, Boston forced him into 8 turnovers, and Mavericks other than Doncic were a combined 2-for-17 from 3-point range and are 5-for-32 from distance across the first two games of the series.

Game 3 of the NBA Finals is Wednesday in Dallas.