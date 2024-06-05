Minnesota Timberwolves Odds to Win 2025 NBA Finals

The 2024 NBA Finals have yet to begin, but we've already got odds out for next year's championship.

The Minnesota Timberwolves had a fun and historic 2023-24 season, and it's safe to say they've attracted a lot of attention in the betting market for next season already.

Minnesota either held or vied for the top seed in the West all season long, only to come up a game shy of the top spot entering the postseason.

Bettors are flocking to pick the Timberwolves to win it all in 2024, so much so that the team is one of the top 5 in the league in terms of betting odds at present at DraftKings Sportsbook:

It says quite a bit about the future expectations within and outside of the franchise.

The cornerstones are there in Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Rudy Gobert. The complimentary pieces are also in place in Naz Reid, Jaden McDaniels, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and others. It's a deep roster that plays great defense and creates matchup problems.

A few questions that remain following this season are if the team can stay healthy, and what financial obstacles may soon be in the way between the Timberwolves and their first ever NBA Title.

