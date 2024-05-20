Minnesota Timberwolves Storm Back, Knock Out Nuggets In Game 7

DENVER (AP) — Anthony Edwards overcame a slow start. The Timberwolves roared back from a 20-point second-half deficit to eliminate the reigning NBA champion Denver Nuggets 98-90 in a Game 7 Minnesota masterpiece on Sunday night.

The Timberwolves stormed back to complete the largest comeback in a Game 7 in the past 25 postseasons. "It shows who we are," Edwards said following the victory. "Once we really lock in on the defensive end, man, we're a hell of a team to beat."

Meanwhile, the Nuggets became the fifth consecutive defending NBA champion to fail to reach the conference finals -- and the first team in league history to lead by 15 or more at halftime of a Game 7 and go on to lose.

Just as Edwards proclaimed, it was an entire team effort that took Denver down, with six Timberwolves scoring in double digits compared to just two for the Nuggets. It was needed too, with Edwards struggling through a 6-for-24 shooting night.

Timberwolves four-time All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns led the way, turning in the most impressive performance of his nine-year career.

Jokic finished with 34 points and 19 rebounds but shot 13-for-28 from the field and 2-for-10 on 3-pointers. Murray scored 35 on 13-for-27 shooting with 3 assists and 4 turnovers.

It was Towns' fifth 20-point effort of the postseason, with all five of them coming on the road.

The Timberwolves' 17-year veteran, Mike Conley, chipped in 10 points and 8 rebounds and broke an 0-4 career mark in Game 7s. Jaden McDaniels, whom Edwards called the team's MVP of the playoffs thus far, scored 23 points on 7-for-10 shooting with 6 rebounds, 2 steals, and a block.

Minnesota improved to 2-0 in Game 7 in franchise history and is the NBA's only undefeated franchise in Game 7.

The Timberwolves will face the Dallas Mavericks for the right to represent the West in the NBA Finals. Minnesota will host Game 1 on Wednesday.

