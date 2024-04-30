Jamal Murray Hits 2nd Game Winner, Nuggets Sink Lakers
DENVER -- Jamal Murray overcame a strained left calf, management's suggestion he sit this one out and another haymaker from the Los Angeles Lakers to score 32 points and sink the game winner with 3.6 seconds left Monday night.
"Shoutout to the Lakers, they gave us a great series," said Murray, who also hit the franchise's first playoff buzzer-beater in Game 2 of the Western Conference first-round series.
"Those are shots that you dream of as a little kid," said Murray, who called this one just "a little better."
James' two free throws tied it at 106 with 26 seconds left, and the Nuggets, just as they did in Game 2, eschewed the timeout. Murray took the ball on a high screen-and-roll to his left, shaking Austin Reaves as he crossed through the lane and swishing the 14-footer.
The Nuggets advanced to face the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second round starting next weekend. That series begins in Denver, where the Nuggets are a conference-best 36-8, including 3-0 in the playoffs.
