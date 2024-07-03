LeBron James Stays A Laker, $104M Deal

LeBron James has agreed to a two-year, $104 million maximum contract to return to the Los Angeles Lakers, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Wednesday.

The deal includes a player option for the 2025-26 season and a no-trade clause, sources said.

James' return to Los Angeles will give him the chance to play with his son, Bronny, whom the Lakers drafted in the second round last week.

James, who will turn 40 on Dec. 30, is universally considered to be on the short list of the greatest players to ever step foot on a basketball court. The only player to eclipse 40,000 points scored in NBA history, he is eighth all time in assists, fourth in steals, sixth in 3-pointers made and third in free throws made.

Last season, James became the first player to make 20 All-Star teams, passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar -- whom he had already passed for the all-time scoring mark -- for the most in NBA history. James' 20 All-NBA selections and 13 first-team All-NBA selections are also the most in the history of the sport.

The four-time champion, who led the Lakers to their 17th title in 2020 in the NBA's bubble, averaged 25.7 points, 8.3 assists and 7.3 rebounds per game last season in his age-39 campaign. James, Nikola Jokic and Luka Doncic were the only three players to average at least 25, 8 and 7 in the NBA last season.