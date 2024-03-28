Minnesota Timberwolves Hit 50-Win Mark With Detroit Win

MINNEAPOLIS -- — Naz Reid had 21 points and 10 rebounds and Jaden McDaniels added 20 points to help the Minnesota Timberwolves overcome a sluggish start Wednesday night to beat the NBA-worst Detroit Pistons 106-91.

Rudy Gobert had 11 points and 14 rebounds and Kyle Anderson scored 14 points off the bench to help offset a quiet nine points by All-Star Anthony Edwards for the Wolves (50-22), who moved into a second-place tie with Oklahoma City in the Western Conference after the Thunder lost in overtime to Houston. Denver has a half-game lead over Minnesota and Oklahoma City after the Nuggets lost to Phoenix.

“Why not the first seed? And regardless of whether we do or not, we know the real season starts in mid-April,” Gobert said.

The Wolves hit the 50-win mark for just the fifth time in their 35 seasons, matching the franchise's third-highest total with 10 games to go. Minnesota's all-time best record was 58-24 in 2003-04.

Cade Cunningham scored 32 points for the Pistons (12-61), who lost their eighth straight. With nine games to go, they've got the fourth-most losses in the franchise's 76-year history. The ignominious record (16-66) was set in 1979-80.

The Wolves improved to 40-4 when allowing less than 110 points, leaning against on their Gobert-led, league-leading defense.

Up next the Timberwolves are at Denver on Friday.