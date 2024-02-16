Minnesota Timberwolves Jump To 30-Point Lead, Beat Blazers

Get our free mobile app

PORTLAND, Ore. -- — Anthony Edwards scored 34 points and the Minnesota Timberwolves built a 30-point lead after the most lopsided first quarter in the NBA this season, handing the Portland Trail Blazers a sixth straight loss with a 128-91 rout on Thursday night.

Karl-Anthony Towns added 23 points for the Western Conference-leading Timberwolves, who led 44-14 after one quarter in their fourth straight win. It was Minnesota's West-leading 20th win on the road.

“The goal is to win a championship and you know, a lot of people doubt us, and don't believe in us, and that's the beauty of it, too. We believe in ourselves, believe in one another and we truly believe we can write our own story,” said Rudy Gobert, who added 11 points and 12 rebounds.

Jerami Grant had 20 points for the Trail Blazers, who closed the gap to single digits in the third quarter. But the Timberwolves pushed the lead to 112-81 midway through the final period on Monte Morris' jumper.

The game wrapped up a five-game road trip for the Timberwolves heading into the All-Star break. Next week Minnesota starts a seven-game homestand.

