Minnesota Timberwolves Jump To 30-Point Lead, Beat Blazers
PORTLAND, Ore. -- — Anthony Edwards scored 34 points and the Minnesota Timberwolves built a 30-point lead after the most lopsided first quarter in the NBA this season, handing the Portland Trail Blazers a sixth straight loss with a 128-91 rout on Thursday night.
“The goal is to win a championship and you know, a lot of people doubt us, and don't believe in us, and that's the beauty of it, too. We believe in ourselves, believe in one another and we truly believe we can write our own story,” said Rudy Gobert, who added 11 points and 12 rebounds.
The game wrapped up a five-game road trip for the Timberwolves heading into the All-Star break. Next week Minnesota starts a seven-game homestand.
Minnesota's Highest-Paid Pro Athletes in 2023
Gallery Credit: Curt St. John
LOOK: Here are the 10 US golf destinations with the most courses per capita
Gallery Credit: Michael Leonard