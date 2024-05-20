Minnesota vs. Boston in NBA Finals? Here&#8217;s Who KG Would Root For

Minnesota vs. Boston in NBA Finals? Here’s Who KG Would Root For

The Minnesota Timberwolves and Boston Celtics are favored to face off in the NBA Finals this season. They've got a long way to go to get there, but that is a fact as we prepare for the conference finals to begin.

If the matchup comes to fruition, one of the favorite sons of both cities from an NBA perspective will have a big decision to make. Or will he?

Kevin Garnett started his career with the Minnesota Timberwolves, and even propelled the 2004 squad to their only other Western Conference Finals appearance.

KG won MVP that season, and following a 2007 trade from Minnesota to Boston, won his lone NBA Finals in 2008 with the Celtics.

Here's what Garnett had to say in regard to the potential matchup between two of his former teams, and where his heart would end up:

*Video contains NSFW explicit language.

It's a funny yet non-committal answer from KG, who has earned the right to sit this one on the winning side.

I know Timberwolves fans would love to have had a surefire answer on their side, but the 15-time All-Star has two passionate fan bases that both provided him with a ton of career highlights tugging at him.

